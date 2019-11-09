Business Tourism to boost hotel real estate segment in Vietnam Vietnam's growing tourism industry and thriving economy have drawn interest in the country's hotel and resort market from investors across the region, making Vietnam one of the most talked about markets in Asia Pacific.

Business Vietnam-Flanders business forum talks EVFTA, EVIPA The signing of the free trade agreement and the investment protection agreement between Vietnam and the European Union (EU) last June has marked a new development step in their partnership and comprehensive cooperation, said Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Vu Dai Thang on November 8.

Business Vietnam-Japan economic cooperation dialogue held in Tokyo The Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) organised a dialogue on economic cooperation between Vietnamese localities and relevant agencies and businesses of Japan in Tokyo on November 8.