Vietnam, RoK businesses boost cooperation in tourism, economic recovery
The Vietnam-Korea Business and Investment Association (VKBIA) and Yongpyung Resort Group sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Gangwon, the Republic of Korea on January 20. (Photo: VNA)Seoul (VNA) – The Vietnam-Korea Business and Investment Association (VKBIA) and Yongpyung Resort Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Gangwon, the Republic of Korea on January 20 to boost cooperation between the Vietnamese and Korean businesses in tourism promotion and economic recovery post pandemic.
Under the deal, VKBIA and Yongpyung Resort will co-organise various culture and trade promotion events between Vietnam and the RoK, expand opportunities for cooperation and investment from each other’s members and partners, establish social support programmes, and foster tourism, cultural exchanges and market connection between the two countries, and in Southeast and Northeast Asia at large.
The VKBIA and its local chapters have been very active across both Vietnam and the RoK. The association aims to provide the best environment for connecting and exchanging information among the two countries’ enterprises, business leaders, experts and intellectuals; and enhance partnership with other associations and organisations in both sides and third countries, remarked VKBIA Chairman Dr. Tran Hai Linh at the signing ceremony.
Vietnam and the RoK are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic ties this year (December 22, 1992 – 2022). The RoK is currently Vietnam’s largest FDI source and ranks second in the ODA funding and trade with the latter./.