Travel Off Path cited the latest Global Law and Order Index as saying Vietnam is not only the most peaceful state in Asia, but also the seventh worldwide.

Asian will be a major single destination in 2024 and all eyes are on Vietnam, a Southeast Asian gem.

The website said Vietnam boasts some of the most beautiful natural scenery and fascinating culture in the region. Vietnam is prosperous and peaceful, enjoying low rates of crime and impressive political stability.

In terms of tourist offers, the website noted that Vietnam is ideal for slow travelers and backpackers seeking to reconnect with nature and expose themselves to a culture that is almost entirely different from their own.

It advises international tourists to take their time in strolling the charming of the fascinating landscapes along the country./.

VNA