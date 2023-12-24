Travel Infographic Phu Quoc named world’s leading nature island destination Phu Quoc, which has been dubbed “Pearl Island” and lies off the coast of the Mekong Delta’s Kien Giang province, has been honoured as the World’s Leading Nature Island Destination at the 2023 World Travel Awards, marking the second time it has won the prestigious award.

Destinations Infographic Phu Yen’s square wins 2023 Asian Townscape Award Nghinh Phong (Welcoming Wind) Tower Square, located on the coast of Tuy Hoa city in the south-central province of Phu Yen, is the only representative from Southeast Asia to win a 2023 Asian Urban Landscape Award.