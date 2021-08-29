Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – A study has found that Vietnamese small and medium size enterprises (SMEs) scored an average of 92 percent in employee experience, 8 percent higher than other countries in the region.



The employee experience survey was conducted by Willis Towers Watson and SME Magazine across Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia to help SMEs better understanding their employees’ perspectives and to raise awareness about the importance of developing strong employee experience.





“Our data shows that the ability to build trust and belief within a company is largely driven by how connected employees feel towards their leaders,” said Yeo Ooi Keong, practice leader and organisational psychologist at Willis Towers Watson.



The study found that SMEs’ employees are generally proud of their companies as they trust the vision of their leaders and understand how their work contributed to broader goals. Hence, 80 percent of respondents are willing to recommend their company as a good place to work.



At the end of last year, 38 Vietnamese SMEs were honoured at the SME Magazine’s SME100 Fast Moving Companies Awards.



The SME100 Awards utilises a basket of quantitative and qualitative criteria with a focus on growth and resilience to identify and recognise the top performing SMEs in the region./.

