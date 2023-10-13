Vietnamese and Italian officials (Photo: VNA)

Rome (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung met with the President of the Regional Council of Puglia, Cera Napoleone, and Mayors of Bari, Brindisi and Lecce cities, as part of the Vietnam-Italy Year 2023 programme in Puglia from October 11-12.

The hosts said Puglia is prioritising innovation in aviation, automation, mechanical engineering, renewable energy and marine economy.



On the back of shared interests and complementary advantages in economic sectors, Hung hoped that authorities and businesses of both sides will further enhance specific cooperation.

At a seminar on raising awareness of the sea and the blue vision to 2030 of Puglia, the Vietnamese ambassador highlighted potential areas of Vietnam's maritime economy, including its strategic location in international shipping routes, extensive fishing grounds, abundant and diverse marine biological resources, minerals, oil and gas and rich marine tourism resources.

He said Vietnam supports joint efforts in developing a sustainable and climate-resilient ocean economy through specific cooperation activities with partners, particularly Italy, a country with a long coastline and substantial potential and strengths in maritime economy, including Puglia.

Hung also pointed out areas in which Vietnam, together with Puglia region and Italy in general, could work together, including sustainable oil and gas exploration, offshore wind power, aquaculture and fishing; marine tourism, maritime management, biodiversity conservation and marine environment protection, among others.

The seminar was held on the sidelines of the Puglia Boat Show from October 11-15 which brings together enterprises and departments in the maritime and shipbuilding industry, fishing, marine tourism, water sports, and maritime training from Italy, Puglia and foreign countries.

On the occasion, Hung presented a collection of five Vietnamese films to Puglia region to enhance cultural exchanges between the two sides. He also had a meeting and presentation about Vietnam with representatives of intellectuals and business members of the Rotary Club in the region./.