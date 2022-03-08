Business Infographic Vietnam's economic performance in the first two months In the first two months of this year, Vietnam posted a 5.4 percent growth in the index of industrial production, a 10.2 percent rise in export value and a 11.9 percent rise in the number of newly registered enterprises.

Business Germany’s Framas Group expands local production Framas Group, the leading injection molding machine manufacturer of Germany, has unveiled its plan aimed at expanding production activities in Nhon Trach 2 Industrial Park in the southern province of Dong Nai.

Business Infrastructure boosts HCM City property market The Ho Chi Minh City property market is expected to develop strongly in 2022 on the back of a number of infrastructure projects being completed or started during the period, experts said.

Business State-owned banks maintain top position in network coverage The group of State-owned banks has continued to maintain their leading position in terms of network coverage in the country’s banking industry.