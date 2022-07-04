Statistics showed that in the first five months of 2022, Vietnam shipped 2.38 million USD worth of the products to Algeria. Rice was the major export product of Vietnam to Africa, which accounted for 20 percent of total export revenue generated from the market, which is also a promising land for Vietnamese coffee and peppercorn.

Each year, African countries spend about 750 million USD on importing coffee. Vietnam has been one of the five major suppliers of the product in Africa.

Experts reminded Vietnamese exporters to pay greater attention to transport and preservation stages when exporting goods to Africa.

They advised Vietnamese firms to carefully study the market as well as legal regulations in each country and information of its partners to avoid risks, while choosing safe payment methods.

At the same time, they underlined the need for exporters to ensure that their products meet particular requirements in each market./.

VNA