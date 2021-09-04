Health Germany offers 180,000 COVID-19 test kits to Vietnam A Vietnam Airlines flight carrying 180,000 rapid COVID-19 test kits worth 615,000 EUR (730,290 USD) donated by Germany to Vietnam left Frankfurt airport on September 3 and is scheduled to land in Cam Ranh International Airport, south central province of Khanh Hoa, on September 4 before being handed over to Pasteur Institute in Nha Trang.

Health Vietnam reports 13,197 COVID-19 cases on September 2 Vietnam sees 13,197 COVID-19 cases, including 11 imported ones, in the past 24 hours to 5pm on September 2, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Binh Duong begins injecting 1 million Vero Cell vaccine doses The southern province of Binh Duong – Vietnam’s current second biggest COVID-19 hotspot – began injecting 1 million doses of Vero Cell vaccine for its people and workers of enterprises on September 2.

Health Vietnam intensifies COVID-19 control during National Day holiday Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long on September 1 issued a directive on intensifying COVID-19 prevention and control measures, particularly during the upcoming National Day holiday (September 2 – 5), to minimise the risk of new outbreaks.