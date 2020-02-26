Society Japan funds project against women, child trafficking in remote areas The Japanese Government will provide a non-refundable assistance worth more than 482,000 USD for a project on women and child trafficking prevention in mountainous and remote areas of the northwestern border province of Dien Bien.

Society Firms asked to stop sending workers to coronavirus-hit areas Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung has asked local businesses to stop sending Vietnamese workers to regions affected by new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) outbreaks.

Society President Ho Chi Minh’s thought promoted abroad The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on February 25 held a conference to review activities abroad honouring President Ho Chi Minh - a hero of national liberation and a great man of culture - over the past decade.