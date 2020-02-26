Vietnam should not become drug transit route: PM
Vietnam must avoid becoming one of the world’s major transit points for illegal drugs, according to a directive issued recently by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on behalf of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
Young people join a campaign on drugs prevention (Photo: baochinhphu.vn/)
Law enforcement forces, ministries, State agencies and provincial authorities have been urged to pull out all the stops to prevent drugs from being trafficked from foreign countries to Vietnam and within the country, smash drug rings and improve the investigation of drug-related crimes.
The Deputy PM also asked to eradicate illegal drug trade points and tighten loopholes that drug rings can use to commit crimes, especially at pubs, nightclubs and karaoke bars.
Deputy PM Dam asked that the law enforcement sector continually updated its list of precursors, psychotropic substances and narcotic drugs in line with three United Nations treaties that constitute the international law framework of global drug control: the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs, 1961, as amended by the 1972 Protocol; the Convention on Psychotropic Substances, 1971, and the Convention Against Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, 1988.
The Government also urged for strengthening of international cooperation and ensuring effective implementation of international commitments regarding drug prevention and combat, and signing new treaties to better deal with the issue.
Vietnam busted several drug rings, both international and interprovincial, in the past two years. The country’s police and customs also collaborated with other ASEAN members to crack down on large-scale drug crimes.
Last week, Hanoi’s High-Level People’s Court upheld the death sentence imposed on 47-year-old ringleader Pham Minh Tuan and eight other members of an inter-provincial drug smuggling ring at an appeal trial.
In March, 2019, the Philippines seized nearly 300kg of methamphetamine thanks to tip-offs from Vietnam.
These drugs had been transported from Myanmar, through Laos and Vietnam, under the name of a HCM City-based textile company, before being captured in the Philippines./.
