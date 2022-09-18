PM Pham Minh Chinh, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue at the event (Photo: VNA)

He asked delegates to mull over regional and global economic, financial and monetary situation, give mid and long-term forecasts for Vietnam, and assess opportunites and challenges to the economy in 2022, 2023 and the next period.They were also asked to review the socio-economic recovery and development programme in line with the NA’s Resolution No.43/NQ/QH15 and the Government’s Resolution No.11/NQ-CP.The one-day event featured an opening ceremony, a plenary session and two thematic sessions on promoting institutional reform – perfecting land policy and important solution to socio-economic recovery and development, pushing forward corporate support policies to create a driving force for production recovery and sustainable development.