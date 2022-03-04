Business Vietnamese firms join largest event for professional online sellers Fourteen Vietnamese firms recently showcased their products at the "White Label World Expo London 2022", which was the UK’s largest event for professional online sellers.

Business Reference exchange rate up 8 VND on March 4 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,151 VND/USD on March 4, up 8 VND from the previous day.

Business Ministry working to ensure petrol supply: official The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has instructed relevant agencies to ensure the supply of petrol, MoIT Deputy Minister Do Thang Hai said at the Government’s regular press conference for February on March 3.