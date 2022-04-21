ASEAN Vietnam urges ASEAN to early operate ASEAN portal for digital vaccination certification Vietnam has called for the early launch of an ASEAN portal for digital vaccination certification and suggested considering expanding its coverage to the bloc’s partners to facilitate trade, travelling and tourism both in and outside the region.

Politics Lawyers association urged to play more active role in policy, lawmaking President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 21 stressed that the Vietnam Lawyers Association (VLA) should play a more active role in policy and lawmaking, scientific research in the legal sector, and especially the building and perfection of a rule-of-law socialist state.

Politics HCM City leader receives Speaker of Indian lower house Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, on April 20 hosted a reception for Speaker of the Indian Lok Sabha (the lower house) Om Birla, who is on an official visit to Vietnam.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 21 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on April 21.