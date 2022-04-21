Vietnam stands ready to foster bilateral trade with China: Spokesperson
Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam stands ready to bolster bilateral trade with China towards stable, balanced and sustainable development for the benefits of both sides, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang told a routine press conference on April 21.
Commenting on the launch of several cross-border railway routes for the transport of goods between Vietnam and China, Hang said the rail routes, connecting Vietnam with the Chinese provinces of Sichuan and Anhui, opened on April 15-16.
Transnational rail transport is safe and efficient in terms of time and cost, she said, adding that it will help boost trade between the two countries and also enable Vietnam to connect with other foreign markets.
The launch of the railways will also go in line with the two sides’ policy of enhancing connectivity within the framework of the “Two Corridors, One Belt”, part of the “One Belt One Road” initiative.
She further noted that Vietnam and China remain each other's important trade partners. Last year, total bilateral trade reached 165.9 billion USD, up 24.6 percent from 2020. In the first quarter of 2022, the figure totalled 40.8 billion USD, a year-on-year rise of 10.6 percent./.