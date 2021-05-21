Environment Ha Tinh: Endangered turtle returned to ocean Relevant agencies in Loc Ha district in the north-central province of Ha Tinh released a rare turtle weighing 80kg back into the sea on May 19.

Environment Belgium, Vietnam cooperate in domestic waste treatment Belgium is one of the countries with the highest rate of recycling and reusing waste in the world. A number of Belgian companies operating in the field of waste treatment have been cooperating closely with Vietnam over the past time, including Menart.

Environment National water resource security scheme discussed The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment’s Water Resource Management Department convened an online meeting with relevant units in Hanoi on May 17 to discuss building a scheme to ensure national water resource security.

Environment HCM City: Over 347.83 million USD set aside for anti-flooding projects Construction of 11 anti-flooding projects and one environmental sanitation project costing more than 8 trillion VND (347.83 million USD) will begin in HCM City before the end of the year, the municipal Department of Construction has said.