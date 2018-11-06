Head of the organising board of Vietnam Challenge Ly Qui Trung (Source: VNA)

– Vietnam is selected to be one of the first Asian nations to kick-start the second edition of the Start-upper of the Year Challenge held by Total Group and several other sponsors.The information was released at a meeting with organisers and the jury of the Vietnam Challenge held in Ho Chi Minh City on November 6.After the success of the first Challenge in 34 African countries, this year’s competition has been extended to a total of 55 countries around the world.Three winners from each country will receive financial support, extensive publicity and coaching. From among these three winners per country, the jury will select grand winners by region, who will be offered additional support. They will also have a chance to take part in the international competition slated for March 2019 in Paris, France.According to the organising board, the Vietnam Start-upper of the Year Challenge page has so far attracted more than 50,000 visits.The meeting with the organisers and the jury aimed to help contestants understand more about the competition’s purposes and significance, and share experience to form, develop and complete business initiatives within and beyond the framework of the competition.-VNA