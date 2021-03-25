Business VIB eyes over 7.5 trillion VND in pre-tax profit in 2021 The Vietnam International Bank (VIB) targets posting a pre-tax profit of more than 7.5 trillion VND (324.18 million USD) in 2021, a year-on-year rise of 29 percent, the bank’s extraordinary shareholder’s meeting on March 24 heard.

Business Vietnam, ASEAN countries urged to adopt green manufacturing technologies: conference Vietnam and ASEAN countries need to adopt green manufacturing technologies to make sustainable new products and services, heard a recent international conference in southern Binh Duong province.

Business C.T Group Chairman: Investment should focus on young generation It is necessary to focus investment on the young generation, said Tran Kim Chung, Chairman of the Board of Directors of C.T Group, at the conference "Dialogue 2045", held on March 6.

Business Binh Phuoc urged to develop cashews as main crops The southern province of Binh Phuoc, deemed Vietnam’s “cashew capital”, needs to devise a project to develop cashews as its key crops, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong has said.