At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hau Giang (VNA) – The Vietnam – Thailand shopping and cuisine fair opened in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang on August 8.



Over 450 stalls display specialty food, wooden furniture and handicrafts, agricultural and forestry products, fertilisers, pesticides, food and beverages, apparel, footwear, electricity, electronics, household appliances and interior décor, among others.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Tuan said the fair aims to stimulate consumption demand and enable consumers to access quality Vietnamese and Thai goods.



The event also affords the two countries’ businesses a chance to strengthen exchanges, renew technology to improve product quality and develop markets.



Visitors at the event are also treated to music performances.



The fair will last till August 18.-VNA