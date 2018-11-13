Logo of the exhibition (Source: the organisation board)

– As many as 20 Vietnamese enterprises operating in the agro-fishery-forestry, processed food and beverage sectors will attend the 24th edition of Gulfood, the world's largest annual food & beverage trade exhibition, in the United Arab Emirates from February 17-21, 2019.This exhibition will comprise 120 national pavilions, with more than 5,000 exhibitors. The five-day event is expected to attract over 90,000 commercial visitors from more 170 countries and territories across the world.The Agricultural Trade Promotion Centre under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is assigned to organise the Vietnam pavilion at the Gulfood 2019.Twenty prestigious exporters, including the Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company (Vinamilk), the Hanoi Trade Joint Stock Corporation (Hapro) and the Vietnam Hanfimex Corporation have so far registered to take part in the exhibition.The event is expected to offer a good chance for Vietnamese enterprises to seek consumers, sign export contracts, and expand their market share in the Middle East, Asia and Southwest Asia.They can also introduce Vietnamese agricultural products, food and beverages as well as promote the Vietnamese brands to foreign visitors, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.-VNA