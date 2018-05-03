Vietnam will auction quality smuggled foreign cigarettes for export on a trial basis. (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam will auction quality smuggled foreign cigarettes for export on a trial basis as stipulated in the Government’s Decision No.20/2018/QD-TTg.The demolition of smuggled cigarettes which are counterfeit and have poor quality will be made following evaluation of relevant authorities. Meanwhile, the auctions must be carried out in line with the State’s regulation on asset auction.The Prime Minister ordered the National Steering Committee on Combating Smuggling, Commercial Fraud and Counterfeit Goods to join hands with the People’s Committees of cities and provinces nationwide to keep close watch on the Decision’s implementation. It is also responsible for evaluating the trial period.Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance is required to guide the management and use of the money collected from auctions to serve the surveillance and prevention of smuggled cigarettes.The Ministries of Industry and Trade, Public Security and National Defence must direct relevant authorities to inform the local customs forces of the cases winning biddings to supervise export activities.-VNA