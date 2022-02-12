Vietnam is striving to sustainably develop its fishery and promote responsible practices, according to a draft national plan on protecting and exploiting aquatic resources from 2021 – 2030, with a vision towards 2050. (Photo: VNA)



HCM City (VNA) – Vietnam is striving to sustainably develop its fishery and promote responsible practices while protecting and restoring aquatic resources and preserving biodiversity, according to a draft national plan on protecting and exploiting aquatic resources from 2021 – 2030, with a vision towards 2050.



Under the plan, the country will not only effectively exploit but also protect and recover aquatic resources and preserve biodiversity by 2030, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.



Over the next decade, Vietnam will promote the sustainable development of the sector and responsible practices to meet international standards. The industry will be restructured with more suitable production models, improving product quality, and good practices for environment protection and adaption to climate change.



By 2050, Vietnam eyes to become a nation a the sustainable and modern fishery sector that approaches those of regional and global peers. It also targets to effectively protect and expand the biodiversity and improve livelihood and living standard of coastal residents, contributing to ensuring social welfare and safeguarding the national independence and sovereignty.





Fishing boats offshore the coast of Phu Quoc Island, the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang. (Photo: VNA)



Twenty-eight Vietnamese coastal localities are doubling efforts to observe the 2017 Law on Fisheries and remove the European Commission (EC)’s “yellow card” warning on fishery products from Vietnam.



Over the last decade, Vietnam’s fishery output reached 8.4 million tonnes and the industry provided jobs for about 4.8 million people, including fishermen and services and logistics workers./.

VNA