Business Rising costs cast doubt on wood companies growth prospects As wood export turnover is rebounding with rising demand in the domestic market, the revenues of wood enterprises are expected to advance.

Business Newly-established businesses in H1 exceed 70,000 There were 76,233 newly-registered enterprises in the first six months of this year, an increase of 13.6% compared to the same period last year.

Business Continuous passenger throughput records at Hanoi's airport The operation of the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi has remained in full swing in recent days, with transport volume at the domestic passenger terminal exceeding its designed capacity.

Business Binh Duong leverages industrial ecosystems to lead FDI growth The southern province of Binh Duong is leveraging its industrial parks to lure foreign direct investment (FDI) and develop trades and services, building a diverse economic ecosystem that facilitates the formation of a green and smart economy.