Business Petrol prices go up slightly The retail prices of petrol and oil slightly increased from 15:00 on December 31, following the latest price review by the ministries of Industry and Trade, and Finance.

Business Number of new businesses hits record A total of 138,100 businesses with a combined registered capital of 1.73 quadrillion VND (over 74.7 billion USD) were set up in 2019, up 5.2 percent and 17.1 percent, respectively, from the previous year.

Business Quang Binh: people more satisfied with public services The satisfaction rate of people in the central province of Quang Binh with public services increased from 8.7 to 9.1 points over the past four years.