Business Low level of car production holds back Vietnamese auto part suppliers Some 50,000 vehicles per year is the minimum production level needed for the growth of the Vietnamese auto part industry. Unfortunately, few car producers in Vietnam have reached such a level.

Business Binh Duong keen to attract investors from Netherlands The People’s Committee of the southern province of Binh Duong held a dialogue with businesses from the Netherlands on March 22.

Business Vietnam wants to be Sierra Leone’s long-term rice supplier: minister Vietnam always wishes to be a long-term and stable rice supplier for Sierra Leone as its domestic production has not yet met the demand, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien said at a recent meeting with Sierra Leone’s counterpart Edward Hinga Sandy.