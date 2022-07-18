Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong and a high-ranking Party and State delegation have been on a visit to Laos to attend the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations (September 5, 1962 – 2022) and the 45th year of the singing of the bilateral Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 – 2022).