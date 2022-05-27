Business G&P Global Ratings raises Vietnam’s sovereign credit rating The S&P Global Ratings on May 26 raised its long-term sovereign credit rating on Vietnam to “BB+” with a “stable” outlook on the back of strong economic recovery, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Business Reference exchange rate up 4 VND on May 27 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,109 VND/USD on May 27, up 4 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic Quang Ninh tops PCI rankings for five consecutive years Quang Ninh secured the lead in the 2021 Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) rankings with a PCI score of 73.02, marking the fifth consecutive year the northern province has been at the top.

Business Vietnam remains attractive to int'l investors: HSBC Up to 21 percent of Indian firms operating or intending to operate in Southeast Asia plan to expand their business in Vietnam in the next two years, and the ratio is 26 percent among Chinese enterprises, according to a HSBC survey covering more than 1,500 companies from six of the world’s largest economies – all of which have operations in Southeast Asia.