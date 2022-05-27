Vietnam to have 184 fishing ports by 2050: draft plan
The second-class Tam Quan Fishing Port in Binh Dinh. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam will have a total of 184 fishing ports, capable of handling approximately 3 million tonnes of fish annually, and 160 typhoon shelters for boats by 2050 under a plan drafted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
By 2030, there will also be 160 storm shelters, comprising 30 regional and 130 provincial ones, capable of accommodating some 90,600 fishing vessels.
These ports and shelters will cover about 1,038ha of land area and 5,079ha of water surface in total.
Between 2021 and 2030, Vietnam plans to construct five first-class fishing ports for fishery hubs across the country, namely Hai Phong, Da Nang, Khanh Hoa, Ba Ria-Vung Tau and Kien Giang. It will also prioritise developing infrastructure and logistics services at fishing ports and storm shelters.
Some 60.37 trillion VND (2.6 billion USD) will be earmarked for infrastructure development at the fishing ports and storm shelters.
Out of the 125 fishing ports across Vietnam, 68 are currently operational, including three first-class, 54 second-class and 11 third-class ones. The remainders are under construction or not eligible to open. There are also 74 active typhoon shelters, with a total capacity of 50,885 vessels, approved by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development./.