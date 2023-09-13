Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Publishers Association (VPA) and the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City will organise an annual conference of the Executive Committee of the ASEAN Book Publishers Association (ABPA) and sidelines activities from September 14-19, according to the VPA.



The conference, slated for September 15, will be a forum for ABPA members to exchange experience and propose solutions to strengthen cooperation in the publishing industry in the region, especially in the context that digital transformation and international integration are becoming more extensive.



It will focus on topics such as reviewing the current status of the publishing industry of the ABPA member countries, setting forth orientations to promote intra-bloc cooperation, enhance exchanges and copyright transactions and deciding which country will assume the rotating presidency of the ABPA for the 2024-2025 term.

Pham Minh Tuan, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Communist Magazine and President of the VPA, who is holding the rotating presidency of the ABPA for the 2022-2023 term, said that after reviewing the publishing situation of each country over the past year, delegates will contribute ideas to further strengthen current activities and further promote the association's role in the regional and international arena.

An international scientific conference on protecting copyrights for books in cyberspace will be held on September 15 by the VPA on the sidelines of the conference. It will serve as a forum for scientists, policymakers, managers, and publishing units in Vietnam and Southeast Asian countries to exchange experience and solutions to strengthen the effectiveness of copyright protection in the context of digital transformation and international integration in the publishing sector.

An international book fair will be organised on HCM City's Book Street which features about 100 book titles about President Ho Chi Minh and other Party and State leaders.



Founded in 2005, the ABPA aims to provide a friendly community where ASEAN-based publishers and industry partners can share knowledge and experience.