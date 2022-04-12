Culture - Sports Ho Tay Half Marathon returns The Ho Tay Half Marathon – Legend Race will feature more than 3,000 entrants, competing around Hanoi’s West Lake on April 17.

Culture - Sports TRI – Factor Vietnam attracts nearly 300 athletes Nearly 300 foreign and domestic athletes competed in TRI - Factor Vietnam 2022 which took place on April 10 in Vung Tau city in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau.