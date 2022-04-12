Vietnam to host ASEAN plus police music gala in July
Illustrative image. (Photo: daidoanket.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Public Security is planning to organise the 2022 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) plus police music gala in July, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the traditional day of the Vietnam People’s Police (July 20).
The two-day event, which gathers police music groups from the ASEAN members as well as Japan, the Republic of Korea, and China, will include performances and parades on pedestrian streets around the Hoan Kiem lake in the very heart of the capital city.
It aims to strengthen cultural and musical exchanges and improve mutual understanding of national identity, country, and people; the work of the Vietnam People's Police in particular as well as the forces of the ASEAN and its partners in general. It is also an opportunity to promote the image of the country and the people of Vietnam to international friends.
The event is expected to help disseminate information among cadres, soldiers, and people about the glorious tradition of the People's Police; affirming the leadership of the Party and State in international cooperation and integration, contributing to the protection of social security and order and building the revolutionary, regular, elite and modern People's Police./.