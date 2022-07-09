According to a project approved recently by the Ministry, the productivity is expected to rise to 3.5 tons of coffee bean per hectare, with an income increasing by 1.5-2 times compared to the previous time.



The combined area in the five Central Highland provinces is projected at around 91,000ha, with Lam Dong making the largest share, followed by Dak Lak, Dak Nong, Gia Lai and Kon Tum.



The attention will be paid to stepping up scientific and technological application, as well as technological transfer, while building standardised irrigation systems.



Supportive policies will also be rolled out, aiming to reduce losses, encourage cooperation and connectivity in production and consumption, and promote organic agriculture.



In 2021, Vietnam's coffee exports reached 1.5 million tons, worth of about 3 billion USD, down 2.7 percent in volume, but up 9.4 percent in value year on year./.

