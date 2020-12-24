Business Vietnam, Ukraine need measures to boost trade: Ambassador Measures are needed to propel economic and trade ties between Vietnam and Ukraine, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Hong Thach at a meeting with the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UCCI) on December 23,

Business Over 519.3 million USD mobilised through G-bond auction More than 12 trillion VND (519.3 million USD) was mobilised for the State Treasury through a Government bond auction at the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) on December 23.

Business VNA selects top 10 economic events of Vietnam in 2020 Vietnam among very few countries to post GDP growth rate of 2.5-3 percent, and the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement in 2020 when Vietnam assumes ASEAN Chairmanship are among the top 10 domestic economic events in the year.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,162 VND per USD on December 24, down 5 VND from the previous day.