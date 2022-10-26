At a port in Vientiane (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – The Vietnam Trade Office in Laos has upheld its role as a bridge connecting Vietnamese firms access the market.



Import-export tariffs have been basically removed in line with commitments in the ASEAN Economic Community, the Vietnam-Laos Trade Agreement and the Vietnam-Laos Border Trade Agreement.



Despite COVID-19, two-way trade between the two nations has maintained stable growth. Vietnam remains among the top three trade partners of Laos with annual two-way trade hitting 1.28 billion USD.



The office regularly works with Lao agencies at central and local levels to promote Vietnamese goods and national brands, Vietnam’s business policies and environment, and information about Vietnamese firms.



It has also coordinated with Lao agencies and enterprises to hold trade promotions.



The office is preparing for the Vietnam-Laos Trade Fair slated for November 3-7 in Vientiane. It has invited Vietnamese businesses to the That Luang Festival in December in Vientiane and the New Year Fair of the Mong ethnic people in Xieng Khouang province in December.



At the same time, it is supporting the establishment of a direct Vietnamese goods distribution channel in Laos, instructing enterprises about legal procedures for corporate establishment in the host country; assisting them in the settlement of commercial disputes, and providing consultancy about diversification of goods in Laos./.