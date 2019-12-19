Vietnam Trade Representative Office opens in Ukraine
At the ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Moscow (VNA) – The Vietnam Trade Representative Office has been launched at No.18 Instytutskaia Street in Kiev, Ukraine.
The opening ceremony on December 17 saw the presence of Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Anh Tuan, head of the Vietnam Trade Office Ho Trung Thanh, representatives from the Vietnam Business Association in Ukraine, and representatives from Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, along with Vietnamese and Ukrainian enterprises.
Addressing the ceremony, Ambassador Nguyen Anh Tuan expressed his hope that with the establishment of a new office with more favourable working conditions, the Trade Office will make greater contributions to promoting the bilateral relations between Vietnam and Ukraine, particularly in economic and trade cooperation.
Head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Ukraine Ho Trung Thanh thanked the Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Vietnamese Embassy in Ukraine for facilitating the operation of the Vietnam Trade Office.
Thanh emphasised that the opening of the Vietnam Trade Representative Office in Kiev conforms with the demand for economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.
The office will act as a reliable address to connect agencies and enterprises of both countries, contributing to strengthening economic and trade relations between Vietnam and Ukraine, Thanh noted./.
