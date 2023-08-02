Vietnam treasures friendship, cooperation with Armenia: NA official
Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Foreign Affairs Vu Hai Ha (R) and Armenian Ambassador to Vietnam Vahram Kazhoyan at their meeting in Hanoi on August 2. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam always treasures its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Armenia, Chairman of the National Assembly (NA)'s Committee for Foreign Affairs Vu Hai Ha said while receiving Armenian Ambassador to Vietnam Vahram Kazhoyan in Hanoi on August 2.
Ha expected that both sides will promote effective and substantive cooperation in many areas, particularly trade, to make it commensurate with their potential, strengths, and bilateral relations.
He stated that the Vietnamese NA wants to enhance collaboration with the National Assembly of Armenia in a more profound, practical, and effective manner.
The official also hoped that during his tenure, the Armenian diplomat will play an active role in further promoting the development of the relationship between the two countries and legislatures.
For his part, Kazhoyan proposed Vietnam and Armenia actively step up the exchange of delegations, especially high-level ones, to further beef up the bilateral ties across many spheres, including trade and tourism.
While informing his host about the Armenian NA’s establishment of the Armenia-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarian Group, he hoped that the Vietnamese side’s counterpart would soon be set up.
The ambassador proposed the Vietnamese NA support Armenia's early acquisition of the observer status in the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), contributing to stronger parliamentary ties between the country and the bloc in general, and between it and Vietnam in particular./.