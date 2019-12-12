Politics Top legislator begins official visit to Belarus National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and her entourage arrived at Minsk International Airport on December 12 morning, beginning a three-day official visit to Belarus.

Politics Vietnamese Ambassador delivers speech at int’l Red Cross conference Vietnamese Ambassador Duong Chi Dung highlighted what Vietnam has done to contribute to international humanitarian aid efforts while delivering a remark at the 33rd International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent in Geneva, Switzerland from December 9 – 12.

Politics NA leader’s visit to advance Vietnam-Belarus traditional ties National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Belarusian leaders are set to discuss ways to step up their countries’ traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation during an official trip to the European nation from December 12 to 14.

Politics Vietnam, Russia hold first inter-parliamentary committee meeting National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Chairman of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav V. Volodin on December 11 co-chaired the first meeting of the inter-parliamentary cooperation committee between the two legislatory bodies.