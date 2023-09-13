Vietnam, US hold huge potential for energy cooperation: experts
Vietnam sees a good chance to become an important link in the US energy giants’ value chain as there is an increasing number of US firms coming to the Southeast Asian country to seek cooperation opportunities, experts said at the Vietnam – US Trade Forum held in Ho Chi Minh City on September 13.
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai speaks at the forum. (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – Vietnam sees a good chance to become an important link in the US energy giants’ value chain as there is an increasing number of US firms coming to the Southeast Asian country to seek cooperation opportunities, experts said at the Vietnam – US Trade Forum held in Ho Chi Minh City on September 13.
Spotlighting the robust economic collaboration between the two nations over the past time, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai said that the recent State visit to Vietnam by President Joe Biden, as well as the upgrade of the Vietnam – US ties to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership have created unprecedented chances to promote new areas of collaboration, which helps Vietnam get a position in global value chains.
With such cooperation, Vietnam will be engaged more in the supply of materials and parts for the fields of energy, aviation, digital economy, semi-conductor ecosystem and artificial intelligence, Hai stressed.
Chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (AmCham Vietnam) John Rockhold, who is also Chairman of the AmCham Hanoi Board of Governors, said Vietnam, boasting good renewable resources for power generation, has been an ideal destination for US investments.
With the country’s transition to off-shore wind power, supporting industries possibly gain hundreds of billion USD, he said, elaborating that Vietnamese enterprises could join the supply chain, from shipbuilding workshop and foundry to necessary services to support the green power industry.
At the Vietnam - US Trade Forum in HCM City on September 13 (Photo:VNA)
Meanwhile, Boeing Supply Chain Business Development Manager for Southeast Asia, Japan and the Republic of Korea Maxime Dourdan hailed the Vietnamese market’s important role in Boeing’s business strategy as well as its cooperation opportunities with Vietnamese firms.
He added that Boeing will bolster linkages with the Vietnamese side in such specific fields as helicopters and transportation, development of supply chain of spare parts and equipment for the aviation sector.
For her part, Executive Vice President and General Secretary of the Vietnam Association for Supporting Industries (VASI) Truong Thi Chi Binh said that Vietnamese firms have huge opportunities to join the US’s energy value chain, adding 300 firms under VASI have successfully exported battery trays, connectors for electric cars, and turbin parts./.