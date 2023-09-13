Business HCM City looks to expand trade partnership with Canada Ho Chi Minh City always welcomes Canadian businesses and is willing to provide the best conditions for them to explore and operate long-term investment and business activities there, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan told a Canadian guest on September 13.

Business Automobile imports down nearly 10% in eight months Vietnam imported 86,749 completely-built automobiles (CBUs) worth over 2 billion USD in the first eight months of this year, down 9.8% in both quantity and value compared to the same period last year, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Business Further Gov’t support needed for foreign investors in green growth development Difficulties in securing investment capital, advanced technologies and inadequate skilled labour resources are some of the challenges faced by Vietnam in the implementation of the National Strategy for Green Growth for the 2021-2023 period, with a vision to 2025, said Nguyen Van De, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Nghe An province at a seminar on Vietnam-Japan green growth cooperation in Hanoi on September 12.

Business Automobile sales down 9% in August Members of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMA) sold 22,540 vehicles in August, down 9% compared to the previous month, VAMA has reported.