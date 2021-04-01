Politics National Assembly elects three new Vice Chairpersons Legislators elected three new Vice Chairpersons of the National Assembly (NA) by secret ballots on April 1, as part of the ongoing 11th sitting.

Politics Vietnam aims to create own imprints as UNSC Chair Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese delegation to the UN, said Vietnam is looking to leave its imprints as the Chair of the United Nations Security Council in April through the Chair’s statements and resolutions built by Vietnam and other council member countries.

Politics German newspaper highlights Vietnamese market’s prospects German’s DVZ e-newspaper has run a story by Claudius Semmann highlighting Vietnam’s success in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and secure economic development, maintaining its bright outlook amid the global crisis.