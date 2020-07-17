Business CAAV: All Pakistani pilots in Vietnam have valid licenses The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) confirmed on July 17 that all Pakistani pilots working for Vietnamese airlines have valid licenses.

Business Fitch Solutions: Vietnam to gain from shifts in apparel manufacturing Vietnam, Cambodia, and Myanmar are among a few Asian nations set to gain the most from shifts in apparel manufacturing, according to a recent report from Fitch Solutions. ​

Business Workshop seeks improved effectiveness of support policies for virus-hit businesses A workshop was held in the central city of Da Nang on July 17 to discuss ways to improve the effectiveness of support policies for businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.