Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico and El Salvador Nguyen Hoai Duong (first from left) congratulates President of El Salvador Nayib Armando Bukele Ortez and his spouse (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico and El Salvador Nguyen Hoai Duong has voiced the hope that the traditional friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and El Salvador will continue to thrive for the benefits of the two peoples.He expressed the wish while attending the swearing-in ceremony of the new President of El Salvador Nayib Armando Bukele Ortez on June 1.Ambassador Duong, who is the Vietnamese President’s special envoy, conveyed a congratulation message from Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong to President Nayib Bukele.For his part, President Nayib Bukele sent his best regards to the Vietnamese State leader and stressed the need to reinforce and deepen the bilateral relations in all fields, especially in economy and trade.Ambassador Duong also conveyed the congratulations of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh to El Salvador’s new Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill and an invitation for her to visit Vietnam soon to discuss specific measures to boost the two countries’ friendship and cooperation.He added that Vietnam and El Salvador are comrades and brothers who have wholeheartedly supported each other in the cause of national independence and freedom in the past as well as in national building and defence at present.-VNA