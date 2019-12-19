Business HCM City seeks to boost ornamental fish exports Ho Chi Minh City’s ornamental fish breeding industry is seeking to expand its overseas markets.

Business Condotel investment risky yet promising property segment Investment in condotels remains appealing despite defaults in profit commitments by property developers, but a clear legal framework is needed to protect investors’ rights, according to experts.

Business US duties on steel shipped from VN to have little impact: experts The US’ imposition of duties of up to 456 percent on certain steel products shipped from Vietnam would not significantly harm the country’s steel industry, according to industry insiders.