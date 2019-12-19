Vietnam wants to step up cooperation with Gazprom: Party official
The Party and State of Vietnam treasure and want to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia in general and its energy group Gazprom in particular, said a senior Party official.
Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Nguyen Van Binh (R) and Vitaly Markelov, Member of the Board of Directors and Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee of Gazprom (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam considers energy, and oil and gas cooperation as an important pillar in bilateral relations with Russia, Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Nguyen Van Binh said at a meeting with Vitaly Markelov, Member of the Board of Directors and Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee of Gazprom, in Hanoi on December 19.
There remained much room for bilateral cooperation, he said, proposing Gazprom continue expanding investment in the fields of oil and gas exploration and exploitation, crude oil supply, gas-fueled electricity and liquefied natural gas.
Binh, who is also Secretary of the Party Central Committee, spoke highly of Gazprom’s strategic cooperative agreement and long-term investment in Vietnam.
Markelov said Gazprom wants to become a prestigious partner of Vietnamese oil and gas companies.
Bilateral partnerships will further develop as Gazprom and Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) are scheduled to soon sign a new strategic cooperative deal for the next 10 years, he said.
Also on December 19, Binh hosted a reception for a delegation of professors from the US-based Havard University.
Prof. Akash Deep, head of the delegation, shared international experiences in improving the legal framework to successfully develop the public-private partnership (PPP) in Vietnam.
Binh highly appreciated Deep’s valuable experiences, which, he said, will help Vietnam build a strong PPP law so as to attract more private investment in infrastructure development projects and public services./.