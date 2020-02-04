Travel Infographic Developing domestic ports to serve tourism Developing domestic ports to serve tourism helps contribute to turning tourism into a spearhead economic sector.

Travel Infographic US magazine names Vietnam in top 10 Best Countries Vietnam was voted the 10th best country in the world this year by readers of the New York-based magazine Condé Nast Traveler.

Travel Infographic 15 million foreign tourists visits Vietnam during 10 months of 2019 There are roughly 15 million foreign tourists travel to Vietnam, up 13% compared to the same period in 2018. Other than Australian tourists, holidaymakers from other continents see increases.

Travel Infographic Must-try dishes when visiting Vinh Phuc province Raw fish fermented with maze powder, Tam Duong pineapple or Dam Vac brine shrimp, etc. are among dishes visitors must try when visiting Vinh Phuc province.