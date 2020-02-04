Vietnam welcomes nearly 2 million foreign visitors
Foreign arrivals to Vietnam in January reached the record 2 million.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicWhy Mu Cang Chai should top your 2020 travel list
Mu Cang Chai, a remote district which is home to breathtaking terraced rice fields in Vietnam’s northern province of Yen Bai, should top the travel list, according to US-based media site CNBC.
See more
InfographicDeveloping domestic ports to serve tourism
Developing domestic ports to serve tourism helps contribute to turning tourism into a spearhead economic sector.
InfographicUS magazine names Vietnam in top 10 Best Countries
Vietnam was voted the 10th best country in the world this year by readers of the New York-based magazine Condé Nast Traveler.
Infographic15 million foreign tourists visits Vietnam during 10 months of 2019
There are roughly 15 million foreign tourists travel to Vietnam, up 13% compared to the same period in 2018. Other than Australian tourists, holidaymakers from other continents see increases.
InfographicMust-try dishes when visiting Vinh Phuc province
Raw fish fermented with maze powder, Tam Duong pineapple or Dam Vac brine shrimp, etc. are among dishes visitors must try when visiting Vinh Phuc province.
InfographicMouthwatering dishes in Hoi An ancient town
Hoi An ancient town in the central coastal province of Quang Nam boasts not only stunning landscape but also superb cuisine.