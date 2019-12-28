Travel Da Nang strives to welcome 9.8 million tourists in 2020 The central coastal city of Da Nang aims to serve 9.8 million tourists in 2020, a year-on-year rise of 12.74 percent, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

Travel Smart tourism helps attract visitors to Hanoi Smart tourism is being applied in a number of tourist attractions in Hanoi such as Bat Trang ceramic village, Thang Long imperial citadel, Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature - National University) and Hanoi Old Quarter.

Travel Foreign tourists to Hanoi expected to exceed 7 million in 2019 The number of tourists to Hanoi is estimated to reach nearly 29 million in 2019, up 10 percent from the previous year, including over 7 million foreigners, a year-on-year rise of 17 percent.

Travel Vietnam Airlines commits to promote tourism The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) will collaborate with national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines to boost the introduction of Vietnamese tourism to the world, following a Memorandum of Understanding signed between two sides in Hanoi on December 24.