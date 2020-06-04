Business Conference discusses division of regions for 2021-2030 Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung chaired a conference on June 4 on proposed plans for the division of regions in the country in the period 2021-2030 serving the development of regional planning in accordance with the Law on Planning.

Business Over 795.6 mln USD worth of Gov’t bonds raised in May The State Treasury raised over 18.39 trillion VND (795.6 million USD) worth of Government bonds via 16 auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange in May, up 510 percent from last month.

Business PV Gas’s Jan-May revenue surpasses goal despite pandemic The PetroVietnam Gas Corporation (PV Gas), a subsidiary of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), reported nearly 27.6 trillion VND (1.18 billion USD) in revenue between January and May, more than 6 percent higher than its target for the period.

Business Vietnam striving to boost export growth over remainder of 2020 Vietnam exported goods with an estimated value of 99.36 billion USD in the first five months of 2020, a year-on-year decline of 1.7 percent. Export turnover of domestic businesses maintained double-digit growth, however, of 10.4 percent, reaching 33.3 billion USD.