Politics Deputy Defence Minister receives Singaporean Ambassador Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien hosted a reception for Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Jaya Ratnam in Hanoi on February 14.

Politics Vietnam working seriously to realise commitments at COP26: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 14 received Alok Kumar Sharma, British Cabinet Minister and President for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), who is on a working visit to Vietnam to promote the implementation of the conference’s outcomes.

Politics Congratulatory letter to German President over re-election President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 14 sent a letter of congratulations to Frank-Walter Steinmeier over his election for a second term as the President of Germany.

Politics Congratulations to newly-elected Tanzanian NA Speaker Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue has sent a letter of congratulations to Tulia Ackson on her election as Speaker of the Tanzanian NA earlier this month.