Vietnam willing to promote cooperation with UN on peacekeeping: Ambassador
Vietnam is ready to promote cooperation with the United Nations on peacekeeping missions, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN) Nguyen Phuong Tra has said.
Vietnamese officers of Level-2 Field Hospital No 1 join United Nations' peacekeeping mission in South Sudan. (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at an annual meeting of the UN Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations, known as C-34, held on February 14, Tra said Vietnam pays great attention to the participation in peacekeeping missions, especially ensuring the safety and security of peacekeepers as well as securing resources and enhancing the role of regional organisations such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and that by women.
The diplomat also said the country is one of the four training centres for peacekeepers in Southeast Asia and stands ready to enhance collaboration in this field.
At the meeting, attended by President of the General Assembly Abdulla Shahid, Assistant Secretary-General for Rule of Law and Security Institutions of the Department for Peace Operations Alexandre Zouev, and representatives of nearly 60 countries, participants discussed the safety and security of peacekeepers, the promotion of the participation of women in peace processes, and securing finance for peacekeeping operations.
They also highlighted the role of the committee in this activity, with some suggesting that the application of technology should be enhanced in peacekeeping operations, and so should cooperation between the UN and regional and sub-regional organisations in resolving the root causes of the conflicts.
The two aforesaid officials said the C-34 will push up the realisation of Action for Peacekeeping (A4P) Plus plan in 2021-2023 on seven priority areas.
C-34 is a specialised committee of the UN General Assembly, which holds meetings in February and March every year to consult and compile reports on issues related to peacekeeping and then submit them to the UN General Assembly./.