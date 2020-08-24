Vietnam wins four prizes at Int’l Biology Olympiad 2020
All the four Vietnamese students competing at the International Biology Olympiad 2020 won prizes, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.
The four Vietnamese students at the International Biology Olympiad 2020 (Photo: VNA)
The ministry received official results from host Japan on August 24.
The students, comprising three 12th graders and one 11th grader, snatched one gold, one silver and one bronze medal, and one consolation prize.
The International Biology Olympiad 2020 was held online, instead of taking place in Japan’s Nagasaki city in mid-July as initially scheduled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier, all the six members of the Vietnamese team at the online 13th Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad 2020, hosted by Indonesia, also won medals, including one gold, four silver and one bronze medal.
Four others brought home gold medals at the virtual International Chemistry Olympiad 2020 hosted by Turkey./.