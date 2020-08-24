Society Quang Ninh police arrest wanted Chinese nationals for gambling Police in the northern border province of Quang Ninh on August 22 handed over to China 11 Chinese nationals who were being hunted by Chinese policemen for organising gambling on the Internet.

Society Over 5,660 households in Kien Giang’s An Bien district lack clean water More than 5,660 households in An Bien district in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang lack access to clean water and have to harvest rainwater or buy clean water from other areas, according to the district’s People’s Committee.

Society Drug ring busted in Hanoi Hanoi police on August 23 announced that two men were recently detained for drug trafficking.

Society Sai Gon Zoo receives tonnes of food donations for its 1,500 animals The Sai Gon Zoo and Botanical Garden in HCM City, one of the world's oldest, has received several tonnes of meat, fruit and vegetable donations to help it take care of its animals amid the second COVID-19 outbreak.