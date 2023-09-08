Society Da Nang starts construction of coastal port-linked road Work started on a 6-lane 2.96km coastal road connecting the national road system and the Lien Chieu port in the central city of Da Nang on September 7.

Society First national architecture expo opens The Architecture Expo 2023, the first of its kind in Vietnam, opened in Phu Quoc city, southern Kien Giang province, on September 8.

Society Two Bac Giang streets named after VNA leaders Two streets in Bac Giang city, the northern province of Bac Giang, were named after late leaders of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on September 8.