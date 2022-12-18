Environment Vietnam ready to mobilise all resources for national strategy on biodiversity Vietnam will further actively be part of efforts for the global biodiversity preservation and is willing to mobilise all resources for effectively implement its national strategy on the matter, affirmed Deputy Minister of Environment and Natural Resources Vo Tuan Nhan.

Environment Northern localities face prolonged bitter cold A widespread strong cold spell is expected to linger in the northern region starting December 17, said the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).

Environment WWF commends Vietnam’s biodiversity conservation Vietnam is a leading country in biodiversity preservation in Asia-Pacific, Director General of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) International Marco Lambertini has said.

Environment British expert highlights Vietnam’s cooperation potential in energy transition Jack Richardson, Climate Programmes Coordinator at the Conservative Environment Network, has noted his hope for big investment and cooperation between G7 countries, Vietnam and other partners of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).