Politics Infographic Vietnam-United Arab Emirates cooperative ties Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will attend the 28th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) and have several bilateral activities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on December 1 and 2. The visit was made at the invitation of the UAE Government.

Politics Infographic Vietnam, Türkiye promote cooperative relations Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation pay an official visit to Türkiye from November 29-30 at the invitation of the Turkish Government. The visit is important in consolidating political trust and improving the effectiveness of multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries.

Politics Infographic Vietnam-Japan Extensive Strategic Partnership State President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse are paying an official visit to Japan from November 27 - 30 at the invitation of the Japanese State.

Politics Infographic Vietnam-Norway relations thrive In the more than 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations (1971-2023), Vietnam - Norway relations have thrived in a host of different fields.