Business Efforts needed to bring electronic exports to 50 billion USD this year Exports of electronic products and components may reach 50 billion USD in value in 2021, a year-on-year rise of 13.5 percent, according to the Import-Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Cat Lai Port ensuring smooth goods clearance amid pandemic Covid-19 has had an enormous impact on Vietnam’s import and export activities, causing congestion at many ports, including Cat Lai - the largest and most modern container port in the country. The Ho Chi Minh City Customs Department has introduced a number of measures to ensure smooth operations and goods clearance at ports.