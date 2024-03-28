Vietnamese ambassador attends Brazil communist party’s Vermelho festival
Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bui Van Nghi attended the second Vermelho Festival in Salvador, northeastern Brazil, from March 21-24 at the invitation of the Communist Party of Brazil (PCdoB).
Speaking at an international forum on peace and solidarity with the Palestinian people held within the framework of the festival, the Vietnamese diplomat voiced deep concerns about the escalating conflict in the Gaza Strip, which has resulted in many civilian casualties, widespread damage to infrastructure, and a serious humanitarian crisis.
The ambassador emphasised the urgent need for a ceasefire agreement and called on all relevant parties to adhere to international law, exercise restraint, avoid tension escalation and violence, and create a conducive environment for peaceful dialogue.
Vietnam values the role and significant contributions of United Nations (UN) agencies, especially the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), the ambassador stated, affirming that the country welcomes and supports all international initiatives and proposals aimed at immediately ending the conflict.
Representatives of the seven political parties also voiced their solidarity with the Palestinian people, while calling on all parties to exercise restraint and engage in negotiations to end the conflict.
The festival saw the participation of nearly 1,500 delegates from PCdoB and 30 guests from Vietnam, Cuba, Venezuela, Portugal, China, and Iraq, and international organisations. It serves as a venue for fraternal parties to show friendship and solidarity in struggles for peace and socialism worldwide.
The book on President Ho Chi Minh’s life and career in Portuguese language was also displayed at an exhibition in the framework of the festival.
Previously, Ambassador Nghi paid a visit to Rio de Janeiro from March 18-21, and had working sessions with local authorities on activities to celebrate the 35th founding anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Brazil. Representatives from Rio de Janeiro expressed their desire to strengthen cooperation in education, tourism, culture, and cuisine with Vietnam.
Vice Mayor of Rio de Janeiro Nilton Caldeira affirmed the readiness to support the completion of procedures regarding the placement of a commemorative plaque marking President Ho Chi Minh's journey for national salvation in 1912.
At a meeting with the Vietnamese diplomat, Chairman of the Communist Party of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro Daniel Iliesco showed the desire to connect and increase exchanges between the Brazilian Union of Communist Youth and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU)./.