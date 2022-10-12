At the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) - Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang had a meeting with the Vietnamese community and Vietnamese students in the French port city of Marseille, as part of his trip to Aix Marseille Provence metropolis from October 9-11.



The Ambassador briefed the attendants on Vietnam - France relations, especially the development of bilateral ties after Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's visit to France at the end of 2021 as well as the results of cooperation between localities of the two countries, including Marseille.



He affirmed that the embassy and its offices always support the Vietnamese community in their activities.

Vietnamse ambassador to France visits an exhibition by Vietnamese painter Tia-Thuy Nguyen at Château La Coste.(Photo: VNA)

Within the framework of the visit to Aix-en-Provence, the ambassador laid flowers at a memorial plate dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh which is attached to the front wall of the headquarters of La Marseillaise newspaper, and visited an exhibition by Vietnamese painter Tia-Thuy Nguyen at Château La Coste./.