The Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, scheduled for July 26 to August 11, 2024 (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese athletes competing in the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, scheduled for July 26 to August 11, 2024, will receive 1 million USD in bonus for each gold medal; 500,000 USD for silver and 200,000 for bronze.



The information was revealed at a ceremony in Hanoi on February 1 announcing the exchange of training programme for Vietnamese athletes between the Vietnam Olympic Committee (VOC) and the International Sports Strategy Foundation (ISF), and signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the VOC and Asong Invest Sponsorship Programme for Vietnamese medalists at Olympics 2024.

Delegates at the signing ceremony (Photo: qdnd)

Dang Ha Viet, General Director of the General Sports Administration of Vietnam under the Ministry of Sports and Tourism, affirmed the ISF’s support will create a “golden” chance for Vietnam to elevate its rankings in the regional, continental and world arenas.

Ser Miang NG, Vice President of the International Olympic Committee, expressed his belief that Vietnamese athletes are able to obtain high achievements at Olympic 2024. The cooperation agreement is expected to contribute to bringing Vietnam’s sports to new heights./.